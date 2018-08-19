How to Indulge in Downtime, Pimple-Popping and Other Secrets of Lili Reinhart’s Self-Care Routine

Two things to know about Lili Reinhart: First, the girl is a legit pro when it comes to looking after skin. As in, there’s no way she wasn’t a dermatologist in another life. Not only does she take her own routine very seriously, she regularly lurks in Subreddits to bone up on skin care and has partnered with Dermalogica to create a $10 10-minute flash facial (available at Dermalogica and Ulta Beauty stores) that’s geared to help clear acne.

The second thing about Reinhart? She is not going to judge you for chilling on your phone. That’s because her brand of self- care taps the device to veg out with YouTube, Netflix and other apps that may not lend themselves to a digital detox, but certainly help usher relaxation.

In fact, no part of the Riverdale star’s approach to self-care is particularly stringent (just wait to you see her approach to exercise). To learn more, we sat down with the actress and Dermalogica partner at the brand’s Santa Monica shop in L.A., where she dazzled us with her stress-free approach to a healthy heart, clear skin, and even murder.

Step Away From Stress

As a 21-year-old, I’m just starting to figure out what self-care means to me. I didn’t really start to think about it until just recently because I really didn’t have to until I was seriously working every day, and I needed to find out what brought relaxation and decompression. I feel like every human is stressed out, no matter what our jobs are. So to me, self-care is a way of taking yourself away from a stressful situation and doing something that makes you feel relaxed. Some people go to the gym, and some people totally veg out and look at their phone and feel like they’re not being judged for it. To me, it’s a matter of taking yourself out of a stressful situation and doing what makes you feel at peace. I’m a big supporter of spending time alone when you need it. When I say I ‘alone,’ I mean by myself alone physically in my own space because I still think alone time can mean sitting on the couch watching a movie by myself or lying in bed reading a script on my phone.

Downtime, No Digital Detox Required

You don’t have to completely disconnect from the world (although that can also be helpful as well), but to me, it’s not necessary to have to break free from the world digitally when I’m doing self-care. I don’t necessarily want to be starting a text conversation or talking to anyone on the phone. It’s just kind of me going on Reddit looking at funny videos, looking at YouTube tutorials or just using the Headspace: Meditation app. I follow SkincareAddiction on Reddit. Anytime someone shows a before-and-after, I immediately click on it to see what [products] the poster uses. But I also follow BetterEveryLoop and InterestingGifs. Reddit’s a fun break from reality. On YouTube, I watch a lot of pimple-popper videos. I watch Dr. Pimple Popper, but I’ve expanded. I’ve gone to the more gross videos—like grosser than Dr. Pimple Popper, real gross. The grosser the better. I also follow the Popping Subreddit on Reddit. It’s so satisfying to me. I also watch makeup tutorials, though not as much as I used to.

Netflix and Chill

I’m a documentary person, so I love watching crime documentaries lately. My suggested videos are all really dark with a few pimple-popper videos in there. It kind of kicked off when I binge-watched Mindhunter on Netflix, and from there I started watching all these crime “suggestions for you” documentaries. Lately, I’ve been watching everything on Netflix. I watched Making a Murderer a long time ago and this new one called The Staircase, which was super crazy—it’s so good. Right now, I’m in the middle of The Confession Tapes. It’s about people who confessed to crimes they didn’t actually commit. It’s super interesting. I feel like at the end of the day is when I can really do self-care, when I’m lying in bed, looking at my phone, decompressing, not really thinking of anything. Mindlessly scrolling through my phone is self-care, but also, when I wake up in the morning, the first 10 minutes of my day is me in the bathroom washing my face, brushing my teeth and taking care of my skin.

Skin Care as Self-Care

Skin care to me has always been a part of self-care. My alone time with myself is when I prep my skin and get ready for the day. For me, it’s it’s not an indulgence. It’s an everyday way for me to recharge. (I also just love the process of taking care of my skin.) The first thing I do when I wake up is wash my face. It’s a ritual for me. I do skin care constantly. It’s not like once a week I do a face mask. It’s not even about giving myself facials. It’s taking time to wash my face really thoroughly. I start with deep cleansing by washing my face with a gentle cleanser. The Kate Somerville Gentle Daily Wash is really nice. It smells really good. I have sensitive skin, so I’ll use the Renée Rouleau Moisture Infusion Toner, which is really moisturizing. Then I’ll use the Dermalogica Breakout Clearing Booster as an all-over serum or as a spot treatment, so in the morning, I’ll do a couple of dabs on my fingers and use it as an all-over barrier between my skin and makeup. It’s preventative for breakouts, so I feel like I’m doing good for my skin when I put that on under my makeup. Then I’ll use a Renée Rouleau moisturizer and put my makeup on over that.

Dermalogica Faves

But that’s one day. Another day, I’ll wash my face and then do the Dermalogica Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask on my nose where I get blackheads. It’s for decongesting your pores, but it’s not so harsh on your skin that you can only do it once a week. I’ll leave it on for five minutes while I start my coffee or pop toast in the toaster and wait till it fizzes. It feels really nice. It’s that sensation that makes you feel like you’re doing something really nice for your skin. You can feel it working. I love foaming and fizzing stuff. I also have this little thing that Dermalogica uses for the Clearly Glowing Face Fit Facial, a 10-minute treatment that we collaborated on. It’s called a BT Micro. It’s an ultrasonic wand that vibrates and helps exfoliate. One side exfoliates and the other side presses the product into your skin, so it’s kind of a game changer. Everyone is going to have one in a few years.

