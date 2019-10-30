‘Easy, Breezy, Beautiful’ Lili Reinhart is Officially a CoverGirl

Congratulations are in order for Lili Reinhart. The Riverdale and Hustlers actress is officially the next CoverGirl, a major beauty contract for the 23-year-old. “I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your own skin,” Reinhart said in a statement. “Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us. I am so honored to partner with CoverGirl, an iconic brand that is inclusive of anyone who finds the joy in playing with makeup.”

Reinhart joins a long line of iconic CoverGirl ambassadors including Ayesha Curry, Issa Rae, James Charles (the first male model), Zendaya, Queen Latifah and the list goes on. It’s a diverse mix of models in terms of race, gender, religion, sexuality and body type, something that we know to be important to Reinhart.

The actress and author (she has a book of poetry coming out next spring) has spoken out on personal topics such as body image and mental health, calling out anyone who Photoshops her as spreading unrealistic body standards. No longer do the faces of beauty brands not have a voice. CoverGirl is also bringing back the “Easy, Breezy, Beautiful” slogan with Reinhart. She’ll be the face of a yet-to-be-announced collection out next spring.

A hit movie, an ultra-popular TV show, an upcoming book and a CoverGirl contract? I’d say this is Lili’s year.