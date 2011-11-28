‘Like Crazy’s’ Felicity Jones Lands Dolce & Gabbana Campaign

Budding actress Felicity Jones who won our hearts in the new movie Like Crazy, has just been named the latest spokesperson for Dolce & Gabbana’s makeup line. The 28-year-old British actress will appear in the ads starting in January representing their Kohl Collection.

The first image (above) is described by WWD as portraying Jones as an “aristocratic, sauvage girl.” The designers released a statement which said, “Representing a heady mix of sensuality, confidence and beauty, Felicity Jones offers a sense of divine contradiction. Classically beautiful yet modern in attitude, her audacious gaze is impossible to ignore.”

If you were wondering if Scarlett Johansson was getting the boot, don’t worry. Jones will be joining Johansson in representing the brands’ makeup line, with the company stating “Scarlett Johansson remains as brand muse for Dolce & Gabbana The Make Up, while Felicity will represent the young and playful facet of the luxury cosmetics collection.”