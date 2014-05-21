The Best Lightweight Foundations for Summer

We’d feel pretty bare every day if we gave up our foundation. Right after our cleanser and moisturizer, it’s the most important part of our morning beauty routine, making our skin look smooth and even toned. In the summer, however, we’re often faced with the decision between wearing foundation that makes us feel like we’ve got paint on our faces, versus not wearing foundations and feeling like we’re incomplete, not looking our best.
Enter lightweight foundation, a product that offers the best of both worlds. To help keep you looking and feeling your best through the hot summer heat, we’ve rounded up our favorite lightweight, breathable foundations out there. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which you’ll be wearing this summer (or year-round!) in the comments below.
Besides the fact that this foundation protects your face with SPF 35, it also allows your skin to breathe. Apply as a liquid and watch it dry as a powder, feeling lighter than air as the powder absorbs any excess oil that may be happening.
Benefit Cosmetics The Big Easy Liquid to Powder SPF 35 Foundation, $38, Sephora.com
A smooth, even finish from a foundation that hydrates your skin all day long? Sign us up. Formulated specifically for deeper skin tones, this oil-free formula works to improve the quality of your skin even when your makeup is off.
COVERGIRL Queen Collection Oil-Free Moisturizing Makeup, $6.23, Drugstore.com
We've been obsessed with Clinique products for a while because of how they make our skin look, but this lightweight foundation is especially high on our list. Put this liquid formula on your skin and you'll feel like you're wearing nothing, even though it will make all the difference in your tone and texture.
Clinique Perfectly Real Makeup, $26, Sephora.com
Combining medium coverage with a lightweight formula, the Invisible Cover foundation from Make Up For Ever is like putting your face into soft, flattering lighting.
Make Up For Ever HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $42, Sephora.com
Typically, we're sold at a great, lightweight foundation that costs less than $10. Add in the fact that this option from e.l.f. also has SPF and we're over the moon.
e.l.f. Studio Flawless Finish Foundation with SPF 15, $6, Drugstore.com
For truly glowing skin, this sheer foundation from NARS works wonders. Plus, with a satin-finish and buildable coverage, it works for day and night makeup alike.
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $45, Sephora.com
For a weightless, demi-matte finish, look no further than the Naked Skin foundation from Urban Decay. Available in 18 shades, this product gives you the natural looking skin you were born with — not too shiny or too matte, but just right.
Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup, $39, Sephora.com
One of the coolest innovations in foundation, this Airflash Spray Foundation from Dior gives you an airbrushed effect without the heaviness of makeup. Simply spray over your skin and allow it to dry before you apply other makeup over top. Pro tip: Spray this on your legs to really give them a nice finish.
Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation, $62, Sephora.com