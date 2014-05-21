The Best Lightweight Foundations for Summer

We’d feel pretty bare every day if we gave up our foundation. Right after our cleanser and moisturizer, it’s the most important part of our morning beauty routine, making our skin look smooth and even toned. In the summer, however, we’re often faced with the decision between wearing foundation that makes us feel like we’ve got paint on our faces, versus not wearing foundations and feeling like we’re incomplete, not looking our best.

Enter lightweight foundation, a product that offers the best of both worlds. To help keep you looking and feeling your best through the hot summer heat, we’ve rounded up our favorite lightweight, breathable foundations out there. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which you’ll be wearing this summer (or year-round!) in the comments below.

