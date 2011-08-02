Lightening Up Your Cellulite: 8 Products To Banish The Bumps

As we spend the majority of our summer scantily clad in tiny bikinis, dresses, and shorts we may become more aware of our cellulite. Having dimply skin is something that none of us want on display for the world to see. Therefore, it’s only natural that we want a way to solve this problem so we can be more confident as we finish out the summer.
We all know that we can attempt to keep cellulite at bay with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and keeping our stress levels in check, but some of us want a little something extra. Here’s a look at some products that can help you smooth out your skin.
This ultimate kit includes Fatgirlslim to diminish cellulite through the use of caffeine, Fatgirlscrub to stimulate circulation with red algae extract, Fatgirlsleep to soothe the skin, and a massage tool called Fatgirlslimulator that help boost circulation on the surface of your skin. (Bliss Fatgirl Treatment Kit, $38, blissworld.com)
This product instantly tingles on your skin, making you feel as though its tightening your skin on contact. It contains Sculpting Plant Complex, which helps quicken the fat-burning process and smooth our your cellulite, all while smelling light and refreshing. (Shiseido Advanced Body Creator Aromatic Sculpting Gel, 6.7 oz, $57.50, sephora.com)
Interestingly enough, this serum contains Cayenne Pepper to amp up your circulation. In the end, your skin will be more firm, have a higher elasticity, and be ultimately smoother. (Murad Firm and Tone Serum, 6.75 oz, $77, murad.com)
This product contains Blue Button Flower to release and break up unwanted fatty deposits, while Baccharis will keep your skin firm. With regular use, it reduces the amount of visible cellulite and keeps your skin nice and tight.(Clarins Extra-Firming Body Lotion, 6.9 oz, $65, us.clarins.com)
The caffeine in this concentrate plays a large part in transforming your cellulite into firm skin. In the end, it leaves the areas you applied the lotion to looking more defined. (Lierac Morpho-Slim Anti-Cellulite Concentrate, 7.04 oz, $55, lierac-usa.com)
Certainly one of the more affordable anti-cellulite creams, it combines Lotus Extract and L-Carnitine to naturally smooth and tone your skin. (Nivea Body Good-Bye Cellulite Smoothing Gel- Cream, 6.7 oz, $9.57, walmart.com)
LORAC gives you a more unique way to rid yourself of cellulite while getting a nice little glow at the same time. Sounds like the perfect combination to me. (LORAC TANtalizer Award Show Glow Firming Body Bronzing Mousse, 2.5 oz, $32, loraccosmetics.com)
The smell of the cinnamon and vanilla alone will make you want to buy this product. But more importantly, it works to tone your skin to reduce the appearance of cellulite in the area. (Cake Beauty Sweet Cheeks Better Bod Rub, 6 oz, $34, cakebeauty.com)