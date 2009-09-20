Light Lilac Lips And Edwardian Waves At Timo Weiland

Photos: Nathan Bush

Lead makeup artist Setsuko Suzuki for Shiseido painted on lovely light lilac lips contrasting with copious clumps of mascara-laden top and bottom lashes at Timo Weiland. Skin was evened out with foundation and no blush was used.

The makeup stood out against a backdrop of Edwardian-inspired voluminous waves incorporated into a half-up hairstyle, created by Leonardo Manetti of ION Studio. Both the male and female models boasted high-volume hair thanks to Davines Defining Volume Mousse, Davines Defining Glam Power Spray and Davines For Wizards No. 5 Stucco. Manetti said the inspiration was “Edwardian beauty–very romantic.”

The final look

Photos: Nathan Bush

How to get the look:

For the female models, Manetti pulled hair half-back and applied a liberal amount of mousse to the bottom half of the models’ hair. Next, he scrunched the hair to create volume, used a blowdryer to dry the product, and brushed out the hair. After the hair was teased, he took a curling iron to add definition to curls and then he brushed out the hair for maximum volume. Finally, he raised single pieces of hair from the crown for a messy, aerated look and lightly spritzed Glam Power Spray for hold.

For the male models, Manetti applied No. 5 Stucco to hair and pulled pieces up. Many of the men had deep side parts and the the Stucco accentuated their natural hair texture and played up volume.