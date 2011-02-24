Light It Up: 5 Candles That You Need Right Now

What do you do when your new five pound puppy makes a mess in your 2×6 living room? Or, when your neighbor’s smelly leftover Indian food starts seeping into your apartment through the walls? Or, better yet, when your boyfriend refuses to wash his lucky kickball tee? Well, you could move out and get a new boyfriend but, lets be honest, boyfriends and good apartments don’t come easy in this town. Alternative option? LIGHT IT UP! You heard me…light up a little luxury! Enjoy our top five candle picks and be sure to share some of your own!
For those who are extremely indecisive (like me), go for this 3 in 1 candle! You can light all three at once, one at time, or play around with different combinations. Decisions, Decisions... (Fragrance Combining Candle, $185, Jo Malone)
Channel your inner New Yorker wherever you are with this springy scent! (Andy Warhol Union Square, $98, Bond No. 9)
The coolest aspect of this ginormous
3-wicked candle is the fact that you can keep the beautiful sculpted bowl forever! (Muse Monumental Candle, $295, Jonathan Adler)
Because some of us rarely make it to the forest..try this fantasticly rustic fresh fragrance! (Mousses, $60, diptyque Paris)
This limited edition candle for Barneys screams luxury. Each piece is made with broken glass and then refired to make each unique. I mean, this is art people! (Coup de Foudre by Joya, $225, Barneys)