You’ll Be a Monet in Motion Wearing Any of These Delicate Eyeshadow Shades

I want nothing weighing me down this summer, whether it’s bad vibes or my makeup. Truth be told, I don’t wear a lot to begin with because I’m in this “I want my skin to look better than it ever has” phase where I’m only concerned with nailing a skincare routine that does just that. And I find it’s an easier goal to achieve if I’m not putting on and taking off makeup everyday. But I will admit that this year’s trend forecast has me ready to at least throw on some light eyeshadow.

Besides “lightweight, airy formulas” for sheer face coverage, Laura Mercier Artist Executive Jerry Johnson also told me that everyone will probably do the same with their color products, aka lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow. For the latter, it’s all about finding something that’s “subtle yet buildable,” so you can add on a little something extra (like a high-impact foil formula) without having to start completely over.

Besides the fact that they’re relatively low-maintenance, what I love about light eyeshadow in particular is that any shade will give you that artsy, “I just woke up, threw this on, and still look amazing” aesthetic. And this happens whether you go the monochromatic route or mix a bunch together like a watercolor painting. Here’s 16 that fit the bill.

Almay Shadow Squad Eyeshadow Holographic in Surreal

An ethereal quad of iridescent pinks and purples.

$1.79 at Ulta

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color in Beaches

Swipe on just one layer of this sky blue multitasker or keep building for intense color payoff.

$18 at Danessa Myricks Beauty

Beach Babe Eyeshadow Single

A bit of this in the corners of each eye is all you need for a beach day.

$7 at Kylie Cosmetics

RMS Beauty Eye Polish in Myth

A taupey brown infused with essential oils for a second skin finish.

$28 at Free People

Clinique Lid Pop in Aqua Pop

A silky wash of blue that’s formulated specifically for those with sensitive eyes.

$18.50 at Ulta

Stila Magnificent Metal Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Dollish

A single layer of this pink sparkle is all you need for just a hint of color when a matte formula doesn’t cut it.

$24 at Revolve

100% Pure Pretty Naked Palette

A fleet of blush and nude tones that can be used alone or blended together for completing a no makeup-makeup look.

$55 at Revolve

NOTO Botanics Hydra Highlighter

A bit of this oil-infused cream on your eyes and cheeks will brighten up the entire face.

$25 at Revolve

Supergoop! Shimmershade in Golden Hour

This barely-there pinkish nude is also infused with SPF 30–a first of its kind.

$24 at Free People

Make Beauty Matte Finish Eyeshadow in Alabaster

This light peach would make a great base for other colors.

$25 at Anthropologie

Natasha Denona Chroma Crystal Top Coat in Nude

Dab this on top of your favorite light shade when you need a little, not a lot, of sparkle.

$28 at Sephora

bh cosmetics Nouveau Neutrals Eyeshadow & Blush Palette

This is the key to nailing a sunset-inspired eyeshadow moment.

$18 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Fireball

A peachy-pink blend that looks good whether you go sheer or build for a bold finish.

$20 at Ulta

MAC Matte Eyeshadow in Yogurt

A matte baby pink for fairer skin tones.

$17 at Ulta

NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Silk Road

A rose gold shimmer that only requires one swipe.

$35 at NARS Cosmetics

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow in Petal

A classic bronze with shimmer.

$24.95 at Amazon