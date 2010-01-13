Life-saving flats

I hope everyone had a WONDERFUL New Year’s Eve! I’m not typically one to make a big production out of NYE. I’m fine with having friends over, making a big dinner and playing drinking games (particularly ones that involve Jersey Shore and how many times you can spot an Ed Hardy piece of clothing) however this NYE I couldn’t pass up the Tavern on the Green party.

My friend Andy told me about it over Thanksgiving and for $125 you got to eat and drink all night and pick your DJ of choice: from hip hop to techno to 80’s music. And since this NYE would be Tavern’s last night to open its doors I simply had to attend this party.

It was quite the affair. The boys wore suits and the girls got dressed to the nines. We rolled up in a black Escalade with tinted windows and from 10pm-4am we danced and danced and danced.

However, in the hours leading up to the party my dear friend Rose and I were having anxiety attacks over how we were going to make it the entire night wearing heels.

“I’m wearing 4″ heels. I can’t wear these all night dancing. My knees will shrivel up and die.”

“OMG I know. What are we going to do? We aren’t taking huge bags with us so we’d have to get shoes that fit in our little clutches.”

Luckily I live in Hoboken and there is no shortage of cute boutiques. After getting our nails done we started walking back to my apartment. We stopped by 2 shops before walking into Toots & Tallie at 1006 Washington Street. We looked through the clothes at the front and then made our way to the middle of the store. There on a rack were little gold pouches. I picked up a pouch and inside were folded shoes.

“OMG! ROSE!!!” I squealed, “LOOK WHAT I FOUND!”

I took out the shoes and they were exactly what we were looking for. Black satin flats that folded up and would fit into our purse and they even came with this adorable gold pouch so you could carry them without getting sludge from the city on your Fendi bag.

The shoes, made by the brand Fit in Clouds come in small, medium, large and extra-large and they were exactly what we needed for that night! It’s a good thing I found them because Rose and I didn’t even make it to midnight in our sky high heels. We ended up changing right on the dance floor during a Kings of Leon “Use Somebody” remix.

At $20/pair I’ll probably go back to Toots & Tallie and purchase the gold pair as well!