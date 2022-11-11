I Found a Brightening Face Oil That Rivals Luxury Versions & It’s Only $25 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As I’ve gotten older (ahem, late 30s), I’ve noticed my skin looking both duller and more freckly — hello, hyperpigmentation. It was a big wake-up call that I needed to start incorporating a brightening vitamin C into my skincare routine. Life & Pursuits Saffron Face Oil has been a surprising win for me and my skin. Why so surprising? Well, it’s much more affordable than the other vitamin C-infused face oils in my arsenal.

Life & Pursuits Saffron Face Oil contains turmeric, saffron and vitamin C to improve skin’s texture and tone. You’ll find these ingredients in luxe serums from brands such as Sunday Riley and Ranavat because they work. This face oil also hydrates while it brightens and nourishes with a blend of squalane, argan oil and apricot oil. Don’t worry — no sharks were harmed in the making of this squalane. Life & Pursuits is totally vegan and cruelty-free.

Though my skin is dry in some places, I do have occasional hormonal breakouts and I’m happy to say this oil felt lightweight and non-greasy on my skin. Still, it’s made for dull and dry skin types so if you need a little more brightening power in the winter, this is the oil for you. It’s also great at evening the skin tone, ensuring dark spots are much less of a worry.

And that’s not all that Life & Pursuits does well. Fans swear by its Bhringraj Hair Oil ($17.99 at Amazon ) for the way it improves hair texture and stimulates hair growth. And it’s less than $20! You truly cannot beat that.

And you can’t forget the skin on your body. Life & Pursuits Turmeric Body Oil ($14.99 at Amazon) contains Ayurveda herbs such as turmeric, amla and ashwagandha to nourish, moisturize, and hydrate. Skin is fresh and any irritation is soothed.

