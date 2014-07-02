StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Life Hacks For Your Beauty Routine, Secret to Lorde’s Curls, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Life Hacks For Your Beauty Routine, Secret to Lorde’s Curls, More

Rachel Adler
by
via Daily Makeover

via Daily Makeover

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Find out how to get the most out of your dating app photo pictures – with all the right makeup tips. [Makeup.com]

2. Zendaya Coleman shows us how to make pigtail braids working – by giving them a bad girl edge. [Style.com]

3. Here are 20 life hacks for your beauty routine – like figuring out how to get those hard-to-open polish bottles, open. [Daily Makeover]

4. If you’re wearing a risque dress out at night, use Blake Lively’s trick – eyelash glue! Apparently it’s handier than we knew. [Glamour]

5. Find out the secret to Lorde’s big curls – straight from her go-to hairstylist. [Allure]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share