8 Crazy Things You Need to Know About the Nails at Libertine

We can always expect an interesting, unique take on nail art when CND is backstage during fashion week. We already witnessed their gorgeous marble nails at Opening Ceremony, but those you could actually try to master at home. The nail art we saw backstage at Libertine was more then we could’ve even possibly imagined – but quite honestly something we’ve come to expect from the CND nail team. Full of skulls and rave beads, below are ten things we learned speaking to co-founder Jan Arnold backstage – and simply some of the craziest things that you need to know about the Libertine nails.

1. Each nail was hand-made out of liquid and powder white acrylic.

2. The nails were hand-painted a matte white almond shade.

3. All of the beads are hand-strung seed beads.

4. Each model had at least one skull on their nails.

5. The jaws on one of the skull designs actually opened and closed.

6. Inside each of the skulls’ jaws there is a little gold tooth.

7. The rib cage also opens up, revealing a black nail with blue and red embellishments underneath.

8. Rave beads spelled out “Libertine” on 10 of the models, with an exclamation point in the strung seed beads.

As CND co-founder Jan Arnold told us, “We don’t paint nails backstage, we make art.” They sure do.