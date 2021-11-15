Shoppers Swear This Lash Serum Is the Closest Thing to Extensions — & We Have an Exclusive Discount

As much as I love the look of lash extensions, keeping them up each month is just unrealistic to my busy life. That’s why I love trying lash serums that deliver length and volume over time — and these results are permant. Fans are saying Liaison’s Lash Bond is just that and more. And we got an exclusive discount just for STYLECASTER readers to give it a try. Use the code “SECRET50” for 50 percent off the purchase price. Score!

“I work in the beauty industry and I have clients ask me….where do I get my lashes done!” writes one fan on the brand’s website. “I have tried at least dive different lash serum brands and none of them worked for me before I decided to give Liaison a try,” says another. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I looked at my pictures and realized it actually worked. I’m hooked.” Anyone can write a review but these before and after photos speak for themselves.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Liaison uses vegan and cruelty-free ingredients to nourish and help repair disulfide bonds (which can happen if you wear ash extensions, glue or makeup). The formula stimulates weak bonds in your brows and lashes to encourage repair. Full, healthy-looking lashes are in your future.

If this works so well for your eyelashes, why wouldn’t you use it on your brows, too? You can!

The Lash & Brow Bundle Kit contains the Lash Bond and the Brow Bond for fuller, thicker brows. The results speak for themselves.

The Brow Bond uses the same hair-growth technology for visibly fuller, healthier brows that will have you channeling Cara Delevingne before you know it. “My brows have started filling in in areas I couldn’t regrow for a decade and a half, including using other growth serums. I may save my 90s overplucked brows yet,” writes one fan.

Hurry and grab either the serum or the kit with our 50 percent discount. Hint: they both make a great gift!