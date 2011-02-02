Let’s Go Streaking: Products For Punky & Washable Hair Color

Both vibrant and ombre shades of hair color seem to be garnering interest on the runway and in real life. Most of us, however, can’t quite saturate our heads in a permanent double process of bleach and neon shades thanks to our 9-to-5’s. Luckily, we found some options that you can experiment with on the weekend to get the subversive hair color only when you want to!

What It Is: Streekers Wild Weekend

Why It’s Great: Streekers Wild Weekend has a small wand applicator and comes in a variety of shades in a small, mascara-like bottle. It’s also easy to apply; just lift hair away from scalp and apply from root to tip in long strikes, waiting a minute to dry, while you can brush and style your tresses with hair spray afterward. It shampoos out, but it may take two to three times to come out if your hair is extremely dry.

To create a barrier to make it even less permanent, first apply some styling pomade or wax.

Price: $10.95

Available: Ulta, Colormetrics.com, Amazon.com



What It Is: Manic Panic Dye Hard Temporary Hair Color Styling Gel

Why It’s Great: This gel dries hard and holds hair in place, so if you are going for a super edgy hair style to match your new color, this is the one for you. This product does it all – styles, holds, adds color all in one, plus, in case this may be of interest for some reason, it glows under a black light.

Price: $8.40

Available: Manic Panic

What It Is: Beyond The Zone Color Bombz Temporary Haircolor

Why It’s Great: Available in eight colors, if you are looking for more of an affordable, temporary all-over color, spray this 3.5 oz can wherever you please, and then seal it with hairspray for longer-lasting effects. It’s pretty fool-proof, but don’t forget to shake the can, and don’t hold it extremely close to your head while spraying.

Price: $4.99

Available: Sally Beauty

What It Is: Color Fiend Temporary Color Hairspray

Why It’s Great: Another hairspray-style application that comes in nine colors, this product has been the ‘freak your parents out’ go-to hair color hairspray for several years, available at the subversive mega-chain emporium, Hot Topic. The same aforementioned rules above when applying color via a can, and remember: no matter what product you use, these bright colors show up best on lighter hair colors.

Price: $4.99

Available: Hot Topic

