Leslie Mann & Maude Apatow Share Beauty Products Just Like You & Your Mom

A mom isn’t just the woman who birthed you. There are all types of mothers and mother figures to be celebrated on Mother’s Day. That’s why Jergens launched its “A Mom is A Mom” campaign. To celebrate, I jumped on Zoom with brand ambassador Leslie Mann and her daughter Maude Apatow to chat beauty, skincare and confidence. Yes, they’re as cool as you think they’d be.

“This Mother’s Day campaign is so cool because they’re celebrating all moms, no matter what their path to motherhood is,” says Mann. She was happy to start working with the brand years ago since Jergens Moisturizer has been a favorite in her family forever. “My grandmother used to use the Cherry Almond Jergens so it’s something that’s been around forever and something that works,” she says. Mann also loves the Jergens Wet Skin Body Moisturizer ($5.32 at Amazon), though she admits she uses it on dry skin. (Nothing wrong with beauty hack!)

When it comes to mother-daughter beauty, Apatow says her mom taught her about “beauty from the inside out,” like “drinking water, eating food that’s good for your skin and not plucking your eyebrows.” She says she learned everything from Mann, watching her get ready and apply makeup. I ask Apatow what she picked up on the Euphoria set she was able to share with her mom.

“I definitely got more creative with eyeshadow,” she says. “And the big chunky glitter wings,” adds Mann.

Apatow admits it’s actually her 18-year-old sister Iris Apatow who is the beauty pro in the family. “My sister has been watching beauty tutorials since she was 11 years old so she knows way more tricks than I think we do,” she says. “My sister is really good at makeup because she’s been training for years.”

But that doesn’t mean this mother-daughter duo doesn’t share their own makeup faves with each other. “Maude and Iris used to come in and steal all of my makeup and products, and now because of Euphoria I think, [Maude] gets so much sent to her so I’m always going in and raiding her makeup drawers.”

They both love the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation ($48 at Sephora), as well as all the cream blushes out there on the market. Apatow favors ones from Milk Makeup and Melt Cosmetics. “And the Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm sticks,” she adds. “They went viral and now they’re impossible to find.”

When it comes to skincare, Apatow admits she didn’t wear moisturizer for a long time, saying: “I was in college looking crusty.” Now they’ve got all the Jergens moisturizer they want, while they also “drink water, take care of yourself and exercise.” Mann stresses the importance of adding an exfoliating product, as well as her favorite Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum ($300 at Sephora).

For Mother’s Day, the family usually just have brunch together. “And they get me presents and they’re nice to me or the day,” says Mann laughing. She’s grateful her family is able to be together right now during a difficult time for many. Amen to that.