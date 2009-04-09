Beauty addicts are notoriously loyal and no one knows this more than Leslie Blodgett. As CEO of Bare Escentuals, she has transformed the brand and put mineral makeup on the map, and picked up legions of devotees along the way. The uber-popular mineral makeup has become a mainstay in many makeup bags and purses. Here, we peek inside Leslie’s and discover that she too is a loyal customer, albeit one with a sweet tooth.

1. “They’re addicting. They plump lips and add shine and I alternate colors throughout the day depending on my mood.”

Buxom Lip Polish, all shades, $18, available at sephora.com

2. “The ultimate cure-all and makes nails hard as a rock. It’s a new obsession.”

T.I.P.S. Nail Conditioner, $14, available at QVC.com

3. “I never leave the house without fragrance and I prefer warm tones—this one has great woody-amber notes.”

Hermes Eau des Merveilles Fragrance, $100, available at hermes.com

4. “It helps take the frizz out during the day.”

Frederic Fekkai Glossing Cream, $20, available at Fekkai.com

5. “I’ve been dying for this to come out. Big, full lashes are sexy. I add more at the end of the day to be more dramatic; I might not want to be as sexy in the morning for my meetings.”

Buxom Lash by Bare Escentuals, $18, available at sephora.com

6. “So easy and gives good texture.”

WEN by Chaz Dean Texture Balm, $18, available at wenhaircare.com

7. “My favorite tool for blending and re-blending throughout the day. I never leave home without it.”

bareMinerals Max Coverage Concealer Brush, $20, available at sephora.com

8. “It’s like a skincare, I can’t live without it and I’m addicted to the coverage.”

bareMinerals SPF 15 Foundation, $25, available at sephora.com

9. “Love. So tasty and an instant chocolate fix.”

Sweetriot Chocolate, $4, available at sweetriot.com

