Get the Leopard Print Nail Art from “Statement: Made”

In our latest editorial, Statement: Made, we bring together some of the most eye-catching trends for fall 2012. With wine lips, graphic eyeliner, slicked-back ponytails and bold brows gracing our screen we knew that the nail art had to be pretty impressive to even stand a chance against these beauty looks. We worked with nail artist Amanda Kocis to create a look that blended two worlds — the trend of the neutral nail and the always in-style animal print.

In the slideshow above, Amanda shows us how to get the look that she created on set with just one easy design plate (purchased online for under $7!) and a black nail polish, neutral nail polish and top coat. Follow her tips for getting the look from our shoot (and get creative with your own animal print ideas) and watch her video below for more tips.