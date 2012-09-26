StyleCaster
Get the Leopard Print Nail Art from "Statement: Made"

Get the Leopard Print Nail Art from “Statement: Made”

Rachel Adler
by
Get the Leopard Print Nail Art from “Statement: Made”
6 Start slideshow

In our latest editorial, Statement: Made, we bring together some of the most eye-catching trends for fall 2012. With wine lips, graphic eyeliner, slicked-back ponytails and bold brows gracing our screen we knew that the nail art had to be pretty impressive to even stand a chance against these beauty looks. We worked with nail artist Amanda Kocis to create a look that blended two worlds — the trend of the neutral nail and the always in-style animal print.

In the slideshow above, Amanda shows us how to get the look that she created on set with just one easy design plate (purchased online for under $7!) and a black nail polish, neutral nail polish and top coat. Follow her tips for getting the look from our shoot (and get creative with your own animal print ideas) and watch her video below for more tips.

1 of 6

Find out how to get the nail art look from our latest editorial, Statement: Made, by clicking through the slideshow!

Photo: Photo by Meghan McGarry/

Amanda first painted the nails with a neutral polish, and then used the Konad Stamping Plate M57 and corresponding kit to get her leopard print look.

She then applied a thin layer of black nail polish to the plate (you scrape away the paint with the scraper to make the polish extremely thin).

TIP: Always make sure your stamp is clean before you stamp each design.

Then press the stamp into the design and stamp nails at an angle for your diagonal design. Stamp the pointer fingers fully to cover the whole nail.

Enjoy your fun leopard print nails!

