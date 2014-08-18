News: Lena Dunham Goes Platinum; A Favorite Store Launches Fragrance

“Girls” genius Lena Dunham debuted a shock of bright platinum hair over the weekend, and all signs point to the change being legit rather than a good old fashioned wig. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

They sure are starting young these days: A new study shows that over half of girls ages 12-14 wear makeup most days. That’s all well and good, but the fact that over 63 percent of them regularly go to bed with a full face? Not so much. [Daily Mail]

J. Crew just launched two new perfumes with beloved fragrance developer Carlos Huber. The two scents are inspired by January 5, 1943, the date of the opening on the first all-female modern art show in the U.S. [Elle]

Want to dip a toe in the pastel hair trend without committing to look? Here are three ways to test it out temporarily. [Beauty High]