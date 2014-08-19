Beauty Buzz: Lena Dunham Goes Platinum Blonde, Tricks For Growing Hair Long, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lena Dunham went platinum blonde and cut her hair into a bowl cut. We’re scratching our head on this one. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

2. Celebrity stylists fessed up to their best tricks for growing your hair longer, faster. [Daily Makeover]

3. Need a post-workout snack? Try this Cookies and Cream smoothie (yum!). [Glamour]

4. Here’s why you should be getting a facial every 28 days. [Elle]

5. If you’re not so into the platinum hair color, the red trend may be for you. [Teen Vogue]