Psst: Lena Dunham Has Bangs Now

What were you up to this morning before 7 a.m.? Sleeping? Taking a shower? Working out? If your answer is “getting bangs,” congrats: You have something in common with Lena Dunham. (Or you are Lena Dunham, in which case: Hi!)

Girlfriend posted a pic of herself with freshly chopped bangs this morning on Instagram, adding, “Got bangs BEFORE 7am. That’s gotta be illegal, right?!”

It may not be illegal, but it’s definitely not ideal. Guess when you’re a boss lady, you have to take your haircuts when you can get them, and for some of us, that means, oh, sometime around 6 in the morning. Or perhaps stars of Girls have some sort of bizarre predilection for having bangs cut in the wee hours: When Allison Williams debuted very similar bangs earlier this year, she had ’em done at 3 a.m.

If you’re feeling inspired by Dunham, Williams, or any of the other myriad women who’ve showed up with bangs this year, go for it. But maybe consider an appointment at a more civilized hour.