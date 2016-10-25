Psst: Lena Dunham Has Bangs Now

What were you up to this morning before 7 a.m.? Sleeping? Taking a shower? Working out? If your answer is “getting bangs,” congrats: You have something in common with Lena Dunham. (Or you are Lena Dunham, in which case: Hi!)
Girlfriend posted a pic of herself with freshly chopped bangs this morning on Instagram, adding, “Got bangs BEFORE 7am. That’s gotta be illegal, right?!”
MORE: Lena Dunham on Planned Parenthood
It may not be illegal, but it’s definitely not ideal. Guess when you’re a boss lady, you have to take your haircuts when you can get them, and for some of us, that means, oh, sometime around 6 in the morning. Or perhaps stars of Girls have some sort of bizarre predilection for having bangs cut in the wee hours: When Allison Williams debuted very similar bangs earlier this year, she had ’em done at 3 a.m.
If you’re feeling inspired by Dunham, Williams, or any of the other myriad women who’ve showed up with bangs this year, go for it. But maybe consider an appointment at a more civilized hour.