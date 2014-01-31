11 Beauty Uses for Lemons

We love lemonade and lemon chicken, but what you may not be aware of is that your skin and hair loves lemons even more than our digestive system does. Lemons have an amazing range of beauty and skin benefits. Here’s some great reasons you should stock up on your next supermarket visit.

Clarifying moisturizer: Mix a few drops of coconut water with a few drops of lemon. Coconut will hydrate and lemon will clear/brighten.

Bleaching elbows and knees: “If your elbows and knees appear dark, simply rub with the half of a lemon and it is like magic!” shares Patrice Coleman, owner of DaBlot Beauty.

Heal blackheads: It may sound too good to be true, but because lemons are antibacterial, they treat acne. Just slice a lemon and squeeze the juice on your face. They’ll start to fade before you know it.

Cleansing wipes: “I like to mix a couple drops of lemon and tea tree essential oil in about 6 oz of distilled water and recommend it as a toner or use with cotton pads as a cleansing wipe for problematic skin,” says Becky Sturm, founder of StormSister Spatique.

Whiten teeth: Mix baking soda and lemon juice, and apply it to your teeth with a clean, fresh Q-tip. Then, scrub with your toothbrush and rinse. Way cheaper than going to your dentist’s office.

Canker sores: Sturn also uses a few drops of the lemon essential oil on her canker sores, which quickens healing.

Brightening: Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and citric acid. It has brightening and lightening properties. Citric acid will lighten the skin. The process is slow but it will lighten and brighten. Vitamin C is a great antioxidant for neutralizing free radicals and boosting collagen production, says Dr. Marina Peredo. Consider it to help lighten age spots, dark spots or a fake tan gone wrong. Remember if you do this, you must wear SPF during the day because lemon can make the skin more sensitive to the UV rays.

Reduce shine: Lemon is also great for reducing excess oil.

Chapped lips: Lemon can also work as an exfoliator for chapped lips. Put a little lemon juice on lips before bedtime and wash off in the morning. All the dead skin cells and dried skin will come off. “Obviously, if you already have severe chapped lips that have any cuts, do not try this,” cautions Dr. Gary Goldfaden.

Strengthen nails: Have you been overdoing the gel manicures? Make a mixture of your favorite cooking oil (we usually use olive oil for this) with lemon juice and soak your nails. This is good if they are dry and brittle, but also good to fade nails that have yellowed.

Brighten blonde hair: Highlights without the dye or the salon visit? This will make your day: Apply lemon juice to dull blonde hair in the sun, it will help speed up the natural sun kissed hair. The lemon juice is also amazing for dry scalps and dandruff, so apply liberally.

