Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lemongrass

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
With all of the DIY recipes on Pinterest using lemons as ingredients in beauty mixtures, it should come as no shock that lemongrass is also beneficial to the skin. Because it’s an anti-microbial and anti-bacterial herb, lemongrass can work wonders for the skin, like breaking down bacterial infections (including acne) and it can minimize pores as well. Plus, lemongrass has a fresh and clean scent, so when it’s added into a beauty product, you practically feel like a new person.
We’ve rounded up all of our favorite beauty products containing the ingredient lemongrass into the slideshow above. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
If you haven't tried products with lemongrass yet, you don't know what you're missing!
This invigorating, unisex scent combines dark almond, lemongrass, rose, and white sandalwood for one of the freshes perfumes we've ever sprtized.
(Fresh Citron de Vigne Parfum, $48, Sephora.com)
Hairspray can come with a pretty overpowering scent, but this one from Bain de Terre leaves your hair smelling fresh and staying in place.
(Bain de Terre Stay N Shape Lemongrass Shaping Spray, $15, Drugstore.com)
A gluten-free, vegan soap bar that leaves your skin clean and smelling like fresh lemongrass? Sign us up.
(Desert Essence Soap Bar in Lemongrass, $4.99, Drugstore.com)
Slough away dead, dry skin cells with this green tea body scrub, infused with lemongrass to give your skin the tingly sensation of rejuvenation.
(Abra Green Tea Body Scrub, $11, Drugstore.com)
Hydrate your skin while waking up your senses with a fresh lemongrass scent.
(Nature's Gate Herbal Blend Body Lotion, $10.79, Drugstore.com)
Detox your skin by soaking in this dead sea salt soak. After a nice, warm bath, your skin will feel good as new.
(Spa Organics Dead Sea Salt Soak, $12.29, Drugstore.com)
If you're dealing with discoloration and a ton of redness, using this color correcting foundation primer before applying your regular makeup and you'll be even-toned in no time!
(Smashbox Photo Finish Color Correcting Foundation Primer, $39, Sephora.com)
There's nothing better than a reliable, lasting deodorant that keeps you fresh all day long. Plus, this one is all natural and aluminum-free, so the benefits are practically endless!
(Tom's of Maine Long Lasting Natural Aluminum Free Deodorant Stick, $4.99, Drugstore.com)