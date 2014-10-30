Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lemongrass

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

With all of the DIY recipes on Pinterest using lemons as ingredients in beauty mixtures, it should come as no shock that lemongrass is also beneficial to the skin. Because it’s an anti-microbial and anti-bacterial herb, lemongrass can work wonders for the skin, like breaking down bacterial infections (including acne) and it can minimize pores as well. Plus, lemongrass has a fresh and clean scent, so when it’s added into a beauty product, you practically feel like a new person.

We’ve rounded up all of our favorite beauty products containing the ingredient lemongrass into the slideshow above. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

