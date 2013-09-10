Runway to Real Way: Miss Maven Tries Out the Look From Lela Rose

Throughout fashion week we’ve teamed up with blogger Miss Maven to test out the looks we’re seeing on the runway and find out if from what we’ve learned from the pros backstage, we can do them ourselves, and still look like “real” people. Follow along as Teni Panosian tries out a few of our favorite (or most unexpected) looks, and teaches you how to take it from the runway to the real way.

Bold, bright eyeshadows can be a little intimidating; what does one do with green eyeshadow, right? At the Lela Rose runway show at New York Fashion Week we saw gorgeous pops of bright yellow and green done just perfectly! The key to using a bold or bright eyeshadow is to make it the focal point of your look and not make it compete with darker shadows or liner. The beauty at Lela Rose was on point: A bright yellow-green on the lids, and a very simple and natural liner topped with a light coat of mascara. Below, how I recreated the look.

I began by applying Moss from the Anastasia Beverly Hills Lavish palette to my lids. To intensify the pigment, I applied this color wet. Next I took Antique from the same palette and used it to blend out the green and add a bit of color to the very outer corners of my eyes. I extended this soft gray out toward the ends of my brows, too. To highlight, I took my MAC eyeshadow in Nylon and applied it to the inner corners of my eyes and extended up onto my lids. To add just a bit of definition, I used my Urban Decay 24/7 Eye Pencil in Demolition to line the outer part of my top lash line as well as a bit on my bottom lash line.

I finished off the eyes with a coat of the Maybelline Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara in Blackest Black. For the face, I wanted to keep that fresh, natural look so I opted for a BB cream instead of a foundation: I applied the L’Oreal Youth Code BB Cream in Medium, and followed with my favorite cream blush, Gerbera by Stila.

I also applied Gerbera to my lips for a rosy tint, and layered over it with the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment.

More From Beauty High:

Runway to Real Way: Miss Maven Tests Out the Look from Rebecca Minkoff Spring 2014

All the Details on the Foil, Pom-Pom Nails at Libertine Spring 2014

Trendspotting: Matte Lips for Spring 2014