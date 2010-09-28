Sexy Fall Trend: Celestial Eyes

Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource

Here’s one look of show that stood out amidst all the bold, urban, and even vampire-inspired beauty trends we saw at Fall 2010 Fashion Week: Lela Rose looked up to the sky, the moon, and the stars for the beauty inspiration for her Fall 2010 fashion show.

The sexy, celestial eye effect is a gorgeous new idea for a date night look that includes hair and makeup all inspired by the midnight sky. What could be more romantic?

Makeup artist Tina Turnbow for Beauty.com created a moonlight smoky eye effect using a shimmery dark gray shadow (from the Tarte Eye Couture Day-To-Night Eye Palette). “The color looks like the midnight sky and the iridescence is reminiscent of the stars,” she said. “The shape of the eye shadow is spherical because it goes well into the inner corners, which makes it look round like a planet and opens up the eye.” Even lips had a celestial twist. “It’s a cloudy sheer white gloss,” said Turnbow.

Nails were also kept to the starry night theme with Lippmann Collection Across The Universe polish–a dark blue lacquer full of chunky blue glitter.

Ted Gibson for Beauty.com created a polished and sophisticated French twist that perfectly accented the dark angel makeup. He whipped up lots of volume and texture using Build It Blow Drying Spray while blow-drying, then shaped the back of the twist into a crescent moon to top off the lunar-inspired look.

Try on more hot Fall 2010 Fashion Week trends in the Makeover Studio!