Leighton Meester’s A Modern Day Princess For Vera Wang

We heard months ago that Leighton Meester would be the new face of Vera Wang’s latest fragrance, Lovestruck. A great move for Leighton, who’s already been the face of brands such as Missoni, Reebok and Herbal Essences, she seems to have taken to the brand quite well.

The campaign, shot by Carter Smith, shows Meester in a gorgeous maroon Vera Wang tulle gown leaning over a fire escape, a bit like a modern day fairy tale. With loose curls and a fresh faced glow, Meester embodies the girl we all want to be magically whisked away by a handsome man in leather.

The bottle was debuted at the fragrance launch last night, and while the scent is the same amazing maroon color, it is also topped with a bouqet of flowers and tulle to match. Lovestruck will be available first in the UK, in June, and then hit stores stateside in August.