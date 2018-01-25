StyleCaster
Share

Leighton Meester Shared a Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

Leighton Meester Shared a Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram

by
Leighton Meester Shared a Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram
Photo: Getty Images

Stepping outside her New York City penthouse without an ounce of makeup on would’ve been Blair Waldorf’s nightmare, but for the actress who played her, Leighton Meester, going makeup-free is no biggie. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old “Gossip Girl” star shared a stunning makeup-free selfie on Instagram that we’re still fawning over.

The picture featured Meester sitting in a brick-lined alley with slightly oily hair, a natural sheen of sweat, and a face bare of any makeup. Aside from dark-colored nail polish on her hand, Meester went completely makeup-free, showing off her naturally sparse brows and oil-damp skin. “☝🏼,” she simply captioned her Instagram.

MORE: 13 Makeup-Free Celebrity Gym Selfies to Jump-Start Your Day

View this post on Instagram

☝🏼

A post shared by Leighton Meester (@itsmeleighton) on

MORE: No Surprise Here: Tyra Banks Takes Flawless Makeup-Free Selfies

Meester is far from the first celebrity to go makeup-free on Instagram, but it’s always refreshing to see a celebrity who has dozens of high-end beauty products step out without an inch of glam.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share