Leighton Meester Gets Lovey-Dovey In Lovestruck Commercial

Leighton Meester waits on a fire escape for her prince charming in the newly released Vera Wang Lovestruck commercial. While watching her handsome, long-haired, motorcycle jacket clad man climb the stairs (to rescue her, of course) Meester tosses her loosely curled strands back and forth and poses coyly in her Vera Wang gown.

What we have to ask though, is in her burst of passion she tosses her bouqet of flowers over the edgewhy didn’t she want the flowers? Or did she simply just need to empty her arms so she could embrace her love?

Whatever the answer is, the commercial is adorable and Meester looks flawless, as usual. What do you guys think?