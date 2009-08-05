Leighton Meester Chats Wrinkles with Harper’s Bazaar

Leighton Meester graces the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar, radiating perfection and perhaps some excellent airbrushing. While we were expecting a thorough conversation between Harper’s Bazaar and Meester about fashion and life as Upper East Side queen Blair Waldorf, we were pleasantly surprised to read that they took the interview down a different road. The 23-year old divulges her extensive opinion on wrinkles, botox, and the aging process.

In the issue, Meester said “any fear of aging, I think, is simply vanity,” but she also mentioned that she supports Botox. Hmm, Botox injections are clearly for anti-aging, and those who do Botox are afraid of aging, and you support Botox, meaning, you will probably do it, so what you’re saying is that you’re vain?

We support Botox too.

WWD also reports that Harper’s Bazaar is also launching a contest to find America’s chicest women. The age range of the content is 20 to 60 years old, that’s five decades of chic. Five finalists will be chosen to represent the five decades and will win a $5,000 cash prize, appear in an issue of Harper’s Bazaar and attend a party at Hearst Tower. Forget the money, we want in for the magazine spread and party!

For full Leighton Meester coverage, pick up an issue of September’s Harper’s Bazaar.