This $15 Callus Remover For Feet Eliminates ‘a Shocking Amount of Dead Skin’

It wasn’t until I moved to New York City that I noticed just how much walking everywhere could affect the skin on my feet. By no means were they in a terrible state, but the bottom of my heels had certainly seen better days. The skin in this area felt rougher, and I honestly had no clue what to do about it. That’s where products like Lee Beauty’s Callus Remover for Feet could’ve really done me a solid.

The callus remover gets rid of “years” of rough skin from your feet, and “in minutes,” per the brand. This is a pretty tall claim, but fans of the product can assure us all that it gets the job done. One wrote, “I did not expect the results that I got!! 15 to 20 minutes of filing and 98 percent of my callus are gone. I still have spots where there is a slight callus but no more cracks!!! NO CRACKS!! It’s been years since my feet have felt this good. I will forever keep this on hand!”

This game-changer really does discard years of rough skin in a very short amount of time. No more sitting in a salon chair for an hour! And these results come at an affordable price tag of just $15. It typically costs around $17 but is currently on sale for under $15 at Amazon

“A shocking amount of dead skin comes off,” wrote another five-star shopper. “Really great results, feet that are clean, soft, and sandal-ready.”

Here’s how to get the smoothest feet with this product: First, soak your feet in water and dry them. Then, apply the gel and rinse it off. Finish with a rasp or pumice.

After following all of these steps, as suggested by the brand, you’ll have baby-soft skin like this reviewer. “This product was super easy to use and effective,” they wrote. “I’ve used this both times after taking a shower. I’d sit on the side of my tub and squeeze [the] gel on my trouble areas and rub my feet together to spread it thoroughly. Set the timer on for about six minutes and play a game or two on my iPhone. When the timer goes off, I rinse the gel off with a small hand brush. Use the callus brush on the areas and rinse once again. Towel dry and viola, baby-soft skin. I am so happy and impressed!”

The time it takes to transform your feet from rough to smooth varies by person, but the results are nevertheless the same. Showing your feet some T.L.C. and getting spa-quality results have never been easier thanks to this fast-acting, professional-grade callus remover from Amazon.

