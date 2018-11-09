The LED Light Therapy Tools That May Actually Zap Your Zits

Gone are the days when we were doomed to rely solely on lotions, potions, masks and exfoliators to give us the skin-care results we want deserve. Whether we desired a more youthful glow or hoped to clear up acne, blemishes and scars, traditional methods have only taken us so far. That is, until LED light therapy was introduced at professional facial salons. It’s easy, noninvasive and, in some cases, feels super soothing on the skin.

The two main types of treatment that are proven to give amazing results are red light and blue light therapy. Red light therapy targets the cells in the dermis layer of the skin to make them produce collagen and elastin, which are both greatly reduced as we age. Blue light zaps bacteria that causes acne but also eliminates bacteria in existing acne for rapid healing. You’ve probably seen light therapy services offered at professional spas and clinics, but now you can get the same benefits at home with our roundup of the best LED light therapy devices. When used daily and over an extended period of time, glowing, smooth and youthful skin will be yours.