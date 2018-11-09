StyleCaster
The LED Light Therapy Tools That May Actually Zap Your Zits

Ruby Grais
by
Photo: ImaxTree.

Gone are the days when we were doomed to rely solely on lotions, potions, masks and exfoliators to give us the skin-care results we want deserve. Whether we desired a more youthful glow or hoped to clear up acne, blemishes and scars, traditional methods have only taken us so far. That is, until LED light therapy was introduced at professional facial salons. It’s easy, noninvasive and, in some cases, feels super soothing on the skin.

The two main types of treatment that are proven to give amazing results are red light and blue light therapy. Red light therapy targets the cells in the dermis layer of the skin to make them produce collagen and elastin, which are both greatly reduced as we age. Blue light zaps bacteria that causes acne but also eliminates bacteria in existing acne for rapid healing. You’ve probably seen light therapy services offered at professional spas and clinics, but now you can get the same benefits at home with our roundup of the best LED light therapy devices. When used daily and over an extended period of time, glowing, smooth and youthful skin will be yours.

reVive Light Therapy Poof Acne Treatment

The conveniently sized portable device promises to zap zits any time. Use it up to three minutes a day to kill acne-causing bacteria, minimize pores, decrease swelling and inflammation, and prevent future breakouts.

$19.99 at reVive Light Therapy

Photo: reVive.
SKIN INC Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light

This customizable device uses red light therapy to repair the effects of aging, blue light to clear the skin and yellow light to diminish the appearance of dark circles and blemishes. It's best if used with a serum or mask and will automatically shut off after 10 minutes of use.

$265 at Nordstrom

Photo: SKIN INC.
Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask

Other LED light therapy zit zappers treat only sections of your skin at a time, but this mask uses red and blue light technology to cure acne all over by reducing inflammation and destroying bacteria and guarantees smoother and breakout-free skin.

$34.99 at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena.
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device

A new way to get the most out of sheet mask treatments, this device combines T-sonic pulsations with LED light therapy to pamper your skin in only 90 seconds. Simply place the included masks on the device rather than the face with no need for the usual peeling afterward.

$279 at FOREO

Photo: FOREO.
QuasarMD Baby Quasar Plus

A powerful tool in a petite package, this baby promises to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while boosting skin’s natural glow and enhancing tone and texture. Apply the light to problem areas up to three minutes at a time for proven results.

$399 at QuasarMD

Photo: QuasarMD.
FOREO Espada Acne-Clearing Blue Light Pen

Another genius FOREO device with blue light technology works with T-sonic pulsations to clear acne and blemishes yet is gentle enough to be used multiple times on stubborn spots to treat deep below the skin’s surface.

$149 at Sephora

 

Photo: FOREO.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite EyeCare Pro LED Device

This highly Instagrammable device features collagen-producing LEDs that not only reduce fine lines and wrinkles but also tighten up the under-eye area and correct dark circles. Wear it over the eye area and strike your sassiest superhero pose.

$159 at Sephora

Photo: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.
dpl II Professional Anti-Aging Light Therapy Panel

Cover extra ground with this device that treats not just the face, but the neck, hands, décolleté and more for smooth, firm, youthful skin. Position the panel as close as possible to areas of concern up to three minutes at a time daily.

$349 at reVive Light Therapy

Photo: dpl II.
Tria Positively Clear Acne Clearing Blue Light

For a daily five-minute facial, this blue light penetrates deeply to destroy bacteria and heal zits, plus the device is safe enough to be used over the entire face to eliminate acne before it even has a chance.

Now $144 at Tria Beauty

Photo: Tria.
Lightstim for Wrinkles

Used exclusively at Kate Somerville’s clinic in L.A., this device delivers salon-quality results at home with amber, red and infrared LEDs that turn back the clock in just three minutes a day.

$249 at LightStim

Photo: Kate Somerville.
Silk’n Blue Acne Treatment

This device goes beyond just LED blue light therapy with a dermal heating system that safely targets sebaceous glands to control oily skin and prevent future breakouts.

$149 at Nordstrom

Photo: Silk’n Blue.

