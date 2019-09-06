This New Nail Polish Changes Color AND Smells Like Coffee

If you were in middle school in the ’90s like I was, you were probably obsessed with mood rings. When it turned green, you told all your friends it meant you were happy (or envious? I can’t remember). Of course, the “magic” was in the temperature of the ring, which is how LeChat’s mood nail polish changes, as well. But it doesn’t make it any less fun. The brand’s new Dare to Wear Mood Café collection features gels and lacquers that change color with your body temperature. And that’s not all. They also have a long-lasting coffee-inspired scent.

Now, if you’re picturing those ’90s-era mood rings on your nails, know these polishes are much chicer than that. They change from one wearable color to another that’s darker or lighter depending on whether you’re hot or cold. And because LeChat is professional nail polish, you won’t have to worry about chips for at least a week. The limited-edition collection includes: Cinnamon Latte, a cinnamon-scented deep spiced red to medium red; Chocolate Mocha, a chocolate coffee-scented deep brown to rich medium brown; and Matcha Mint, a minty matcha tea-scented rich emerald green to light green.

I especially love all the neutral shades in the line. There’s Cappuccino, a cappuccino-scented cool medium brown that changes to light brown; French Vanilla, a vanilla-scented light cream shade that transitions to off-white; and Pumpkin Spice, a spiced pumpkin-scented orange which transitions to a light caramel shade.

The Perfect Match Mood Café collection retails for $11.95 each and will be available on Amazon later this month.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.