The Best Leave-In Conditioners for Textured Hair

In recent years, the leave-in conditioner has become the best friend of girls on the go. Like our compact foundation and very necessary lip balms, when our tresses need a pick-me-up, the leave-in conditioner is here to save the situation. Yet for textured hair types, the battle can be more trying than others. Some products that promise nothing but hydration, in reality, offer anything but! With all of the money we spend on hair products, we can’t afford to waste anything on items that don’t perform.
While a little time and effort is needed, there are products that will work for all you curly haired, coiled, braided, and wavy girls. From a cream treatments to butter textures, the following leave-in conditioners will restore your faith in hair products that really nurture your hair rather than just sitting on top of your hair. The trick to making these products work is to start with a small amount of product and adding more along the way. Your curls will thank you!
Curly, wavy, and every kind of hair in between will love these leave-in conditioners.
Miss Jessie's creators are the self-proclaimed curly haired masters, and their Stretch Silkening Creme is one of their most noteworthy products. Its luscious emulsion will immediately be soaked up by your locks. You may also want to try their Curly Pudding, Buttercreme and Pillowsoft Curls depending on the amount of hydration you need and your hair texture.
Miss Jessie's Stretch Silkening Creme, $39.15, Soap.com
Mizani is a glamorous high fashion hair care line for women of color from the house of L'Oreal. Their leave-ins are incredibly supple. The Butter Rich is equal to hair gold, and their Rose H2O product isn't far behind.
Mizani Butter Rich Hairdress, $12.99, Amazon.com
Wistfully named, Knot Today has become a cult fave for curly haired women everywhere. With botanical extracts included, the praises of this particular item continues on.
Kinky Curly Knot Today, $11.99, Target
There's much to love from the one of the most famous of the natural hair care line Carol's Daughter. The Healthy Hair Butter always delivers hydration to the fullest. A little goes a long way with this product, as its formula is hearty. Be sure to thoroughly break down the product when rubbing the butter between your hands.
Carol's Daughter Healthy Hair Butter, $17, Sephora
Once Lavar made it as a celebrity hairstylist, she created a confident line for the masses. Her Penetrating Balm is a winner that sticks by its name in not drying out your hair.
Ellin Lavar Penetrating Balm, $7.99, EllinLavar.com
Created by Wendi Levy and Kim Etheredge, the two were inspired to make hair products that touched multi-cultural women from America to Asia with a head full of curls and kinks. Their most renowned item is the Straight to the Point leave-in conditioner that even tames weaves and extensions that have gotten unruly. This is a staple for the textured hair set.
Mixed Chicks Leave-In Conditioner, $16.99, MixedChicks.com
Infusium's Repair & Renew Leave-In Treatment is a classic in the hair industry. Made in a liquid formula, it's the ultimate for keeping curls fresh throughout the day. It's essentially the best mist ever.
Infusium 23 Repair & Renew Leave-In Treatment, $6.99, Ulta.com
Made with ingredients that include aloe leaf and coconut milk, Cashmere Curls is the real deal that seeks to enhance your curl pattern. Created by the entrepreneur Mahisa Dellinger, she sought to make her own line following disappointment after disappointment of lackluster conditioners. This is a deep treatment in a glycerin-feel form that won't leave you wanting for anything.
CURLS Cashmere Curls Leave-In Conditioner, $20, Curls.biz