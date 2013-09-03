The Best Leave-In Conditioners for Textured Hair

In recent years, the leave-in conditioner has become the best friend of girls on the go. Like our compact foundation and very necessary lip balms, when our tresses need a pick-me-up, the leave-in conditioner is here to save the situation. Yet for textured hair types, the battle can be more trying than others. Some products that promise nothing but hydration, in reality, offer anything but! With all of the money we spend on hair products, we can’t afford to waste anything on items that don’t perform.

While a little time and effort is needed, there are products that will work for all you curly haired, coiled, braided, and wavy girls. From a cream treatments to butter textures, the following leave-in conditioners will restore your faith in hair products that really nurture your hair rather than just sitting on top of your hair. The trick to making these products work is to start with a small amount of product and adding more along the way. Your curls will thank you!

More From Beauty High:

10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look

Curly Hair 101: How to Get the Best Curls in Hot Weather

How to Tame Frizzy, Curly Hair in the Winter