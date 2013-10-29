Best Leave-In Conditioners For Smooth, Healthy Hair

Finding a girl with perfectly smooth, never before colored, healthy hair is pretty impossible. We’re all guilty of heat styling hair to the point of damage, coloring to the point of drying out and not giving our hair enough loving in general. But, when we don’t take care of hair, over time it can become brittle, frizzy and thin (which is worse if that’s how your hair started off in the first place).
Thankfully, there are ways to make your hair stronger, and there are leave-in conditioners to put the life back into your locks. Whether you’ve got seriously damaged hair or you’re one of the lucky ones born with perfect tresses, leave-in conditioners will do you a world of good. Simply apply after shampooing, then don’t rinse out the conditioner and style as usual. Your hair will be smoother, sleeker and healthier in no time. We’ve rounded up our favorite leave-in conditioners above so you can have your best hair ever. Take a look at our picks, then tell us how you keep your hair healthy in the comments below!
Whether you use this as a leave-in conditioner or you simply need a good styling product in damp hair, Bumble's Leave In (Rinse Out) cream gives you whatever you need, which is why we love it.
Bumble and bumble Leave In (Rinse Out) Conditioner, $24, Bumbleandbumble.com
This leave-in conditioner is formulated specifically for redheads, but Alterna makes the same product for each hair color. Between the caviar and sea silk ingredients, your red hair will be more than vibrant after using this product.
Alterna Caviar Red Leave-In Conditioner, $32, Beautybar.com
With argan oil, apricot and a frizz fighting formula, this leave-in conditioning cream from Garnier Fructis gives your hair a new lease on life without breaking the bank.
Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Leave-In Conditioning Cream, $5.99, Drugstore.com
Specially formulated to help moisturize hair while it rebuilds proteins, this leave-in conditioner is a miracle product for hair.
Healthy Sexy Hair Soy Tri-Wheat Leave-In Conditioner, $16.95, Ulta.com
If you've got dry, damged or chemically treated hair, this leave-in conditioner from Living Proof is calling your name. Not only does it help to seal moisture in, it also helps to block out dirt and oil, keeping your hair in amazing shape.
Living Proof No Frizz Leave-In Conditioner, $24, Sephora.com
We love this leave-in conditioner because it helps to hydrate dull, lifeless hair without weighing it down, which is a huge deal in our book.
It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, $17.99, Target.com
Soy and wheat are the main ingredients in Philip B.'s product, so your hair gets a double dose of nourishment when you use this leave-in treatment.
Philip B. Lovin' Leave-In Conditioner, $24, Beauty.com
Curly haired girls, this leave-in conditioner is for you. The texture of curls is naturally dry and can be a bit brittle, especially if you color your hair, so extra moisture is essential. Use this Ouidad conditioner to give your curls the TLC they deserve.
Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner, $9, Ouidad.com
