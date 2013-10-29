Best Leave-In Conditioners For Smooth, Healthy Hair

Finding a girl with perfectly smooth, never before colored, healthy hair is pretty impossible. We’re all guilty of heat styling hair to the point of damage, coloring to the point of drying out and not giving our hair enough loving in general. But, when we don’t take care of hair, over time it can become brittle, frizzy and thin (which is worse if that’s how your hair started off in the first place).

Thankfully, there are ways to make your hair stronger, and there are leave-in conditioners to put the life back into your locks. Whether you’ve got seriously damaged hair or you’re one of the lucky ones born with perfect tresses, leave-in conditioners will do you a world of good. Simply apply after shampooing, then don’t rinse out the conditioner and style as usual. Your hair will be smoother, sleeker and healthier in no time. We’ve rounded up our favorite leave-in conditioners above so you can have your best hair ever. Take a look at our picks, then tell us how you keep your hair healthy in the comments below!

