Leave-in… Not Only for Your Hair

Whether you are worried about getting to the gym first, overly excited about your egg-white omelette and soy latte breakfast, or simply trying to avoid being late (again) for work, many of us are guilty of rushing through our morning routine.

And when time is of the essence your outfit may take precedence over a thorough face cleansing. The result? Un-exfoliated skin and a less than perfect complexion.

Luckily, Paula’s Choice markets an exfoliating cleanser that does all the work for you. Their formula of 2 Percent Hydroxy Acid Liquid only requires about six extra seconds — the estimated time to apply a dime-size amount of liquid to a cotton ball and brush all over your face.

Paula’s Choice is different from other exfoliating liquids because it’s formulated much like a leave-in conditioner, eliminating the rinse entirely. The salicylic acid, or BHA, decomposes dried out skin (gross, we know) and opens pores allowing fresh oils to replace any blemish-causing agents.

Paula’s Choice exfoliant adapts to hydration levels, either control or producing oils, so it’s suitable for all skin types.

So the next you use a leave-in conditioning treatment on your hair, don’t forget your face.

For a fresh face in no time: Paula’s Choice 2 Percent Beta Hydroxy Acid Liquid, $14.21, at paulaschoice.com