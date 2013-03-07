Instant Makeover: A Leather Nail Polish For Subtle Texture

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

From the runway to new launches, textured nails have become the simple and obvious way to join the nail art craze without a steady hand and abundance of tools at your disposal. From caviar nails to feather polish, we’re tried them all. This week I finally got my hands on Nails Inc. Leather Effect Polish. After Alexa Chung wore it back in November at the British Fashion Awards I’ve wanted to try it ever since. And after using it just once, I know without a doubt it will become a go-to when I want simple, subtle texture.

The polish has a formula as glossy and smooth as any other Nails Inc. polish. Once the color dries, the leather texture appears as a matte finish with a subtle shine and a soft roughness to the touch. FYI: Don’t use a top coat because it eliminates the texture. Just add an extra coat of the leather effect for a longer-lasting mani.

The polish, housed in a bottle with a cute leather top, comes in traditional leather colors — black, mulberry and tan. Although the polish isn’t available at Sephora until May, you can get your hands on the black shade in their Bling It On Rebel Kit ($25, sephora.com) which also includes embellishments and Swarovski crystals for a complete nail art experience.

