Learn How to Get Tousled Curls With a Straightening Iron

No matter what season it is or what event you have planned, perfectly tousled curls are always in style. Mastering this look is a skill that everyone wants up their sleeve – and one of the best tricks that we have picked up is to curl your hair with a straightening iron instead of a curling iron. Sound weird? We thought so too – but when you think about it, it makes total sense. You steal get the heat that is applied to the hair from the iron, this just gives you the ability to alter the curls with a simple flick of the wrist rather than having to use the round barrel of the iron and not have as much flexibility with your curls.

Hairstylist and makeup artist Alice An taught our lovely model Annalisa Buehler how to get this look herself in just a few steps. Below are An’s tips for getting the look just right – try it out yourself!

Step 1: Section your hair into three sections, one in the center of the head and two on each side.

Step 2: Spray a heat protectant spray over the section you’re going to start curling (if you have pin-straight hair also spray a hairspray).

Step 3: Then, taking about an inch section of hair, run your straightening iron all the way through the hair once, so the heat makes the hair pliable, and then when you’re almost to the end of your strand (about 2 inches from the end, flick your wrist as you’re pulling through the rest of your hair to give the ends a loose curl. If you have longer hair, start about half way through the hair and start flicking your wrist for the curl about a 1/3 of the way down.

Step 4: Once you get your initial curl from the straightening iron, take it and curl around your finger and pin with a little claw clip like Conair’s clips and let cool for about 20 minutes.

Step 5: Continue this until you’ve clipped up the remaining sections of your head.

Step 6: Once your hair has cooled, unclip all of the curls and run your fingers through your curls to loosen them as much as you desire. You can finish with hairspray.

Credits:

Hair/Makeup: Alice An, Candifiend.com using Conair Professional – Babyliss Products

Model: Annalisa Buehler

Stylist: Liz Doupnik, StyleCaster

Photographer: Patrick Biesemans, StyleCaster

Fashion Credits: Cream & Gold Dress, $96; at Topshop.com; Jordan Askill for Topshop Panther Ring, $90; at Topshop.com; Stone Cuff Bracelet, $68; at BCBGMAXAZRIA.com