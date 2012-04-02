Learn How To Work A Clampless Curling Iron For Perfect Tresses

So…what exactly do you do with this thing? How do you get the hair to stay on it? What is that glove thing? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with the best tips for using the clampless iron/styling wand to get that wavy, tousled look in no time, with tips from Dan Sharp, T3 Lead Stylist and Danka Panka Salon-Store Owner.



How to Prep Your Hair for the Iron: “What you put on your hair is determined by the hair itself, and the results you’re looking for,” Sharp explains. “Women with difficult to curl hair, or hair that doesn’t hold on to curl, may want to use a light hairspray or styling spray before curling. Someone with naturally curly or wavy hair might not be interested in boosting the finish. I think that it’s always important to experiment with a new technique to find the best solution/s for your own hair type and texture.”

Let’s Talk Hair Types “Wavy hair tends to be the easiest to style, as it has a moderate texture and usually straightens, waves and curls easily. Extreme textures, poker straight and super curly, usually require a little extra TLC. For straight hair, try a light holding spray before curling, and try to pin curls up after curling to let the curls set while the hair cools down. For excessively curly hair, it may be necessary to smooth hair out first with a drier, the best is T3’s Featherweight Luxe, and a round brush. In this case, a light styling product that is made to reduce frizz can also be useful. I like the Straight Out Gel from Sachajuan.”

Thinking Hot Hot Hot “Getting an iron with a thermostat to control the temperature is key. The best Waving Styler, in my opinion, is the T3 Whirl! This clampless styling wand has changed the way I do hair. I usually recommend starting out at 400 degress, for most hair types this is good. Depending on your results, you can go up and down to find the heat that works best for your hair, and T3’s Single Pass Whirl makes sure that your temperature will stay consistent for quick (each wave takes 3-5 seconds to achieve), healthy results.”

What to Look for When Buying A Clampless Iron “A good heat resistant glove is key. I would also look for a ceramic barrel and negative ionic features for frizz reduction, shine and style retention. A long cord for easy use, a thermostat for adjusting the temperature for your hair type and texture, and something that heats up quickly, so you’re not wasting time waiting for your iron to heat up. And, an iron that has world voltage makes traveling with your iron a snap!”

Overall Sharp says, “Experiment! Be crazy! Sometimes what feels like a mistake is a new style option waiting to be discovered! Have fun!!!”