Learn How To Wear Bright Blush

Blush can be an easy pick-me-up when you want to quickly add a bit of color to your face, and your tan just isn’t cutting it. Windswept cheeks were also a big trend this season, but bright blush colors can often be intimaditing to play with.

Makeup artist Kenecia Lashae shows us in the slideshow above how to properly apply blush (either cream or powder) and go bold if you’d like!

Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Pernilla, New York Models