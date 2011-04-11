Learn How To Wear Bright Blush

Blush can be an easy pick-me-up when you want to quickly add a bit of color to your face, and your tan just isn’t cutting it. Windswept cheeks were also a big trend this season, but bright blush colors can often be intimaditing to play with.
Makeup artist Kenecia Lashae shows us in the slideshow above how to properly apply blush (either cream or powder) and go bold if you’d like!
Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Pernilla, New York Models
Step 1: Start off by powdering the cheeks for an even canvas.
Step 2: For an intense cheek you want to start with a cream blush for a punch. Use your fingers or a flat foundation brush to apply. (Recommended: Stila Convertable Color in Petunia.)
Step 3: Apply on the apples of your cheeks and blend up towards the temple for a graduated fade - always allow about two fingers from your nose to where blush starts.
Step 4: Follow with a powder blush to set cream blush in place. For a brighter color, use a blush that is a bit looser. If you find that you have too much, dust over with a light powder to settle the color down.