Learn How To Use Metallics With Your Makeup

Metallics were in constant use on the Fall 2011 runways, and were also overwhelmingly present at the Spring shows. So what does that mean for us? It’s time to get a lot more comfortable with the shimmery stuff. You don’t have to think of metallics as just silver and gold glitter though it can just be a hint of shine to accent key parts of your face.

Keri Blair, senior artist for M.A.C Cosmetics gives us a few quick and easy tips in the video above for using metallics in your everyday makeup for an extra little lift.