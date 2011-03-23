Learn How To Use Coral Blush

We can’t really deny the fact that there is a complete coral obsession going on for spring. Between the lip colors, polish, blush and gloss shades we’re seeing coral in our sleep. Although we may want to scoop up every product in this shade that we possibly can, it’s of course helpful if you know how to wear it.

Makeup artist Brenda Colon shows us how to apply cream coral blush below for that effortless flushed look. Follow her easy tips to be on trend this season.

Step 1:

When using a cream blush, a flat brush helps to buff it into the face. Start from the back of the cheek where it will be the heaviest.

Step 2:

Contour under the cheekbone and upwards. With corals you can go choose from strong pinks with a peachy undertone, but with deeper skintones don’t be afraid to go for a pinker shade.

Step 3:

Remember, when choosing to wear a coral, keep the rest of your face warmer.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Sayyora, Women Direct.