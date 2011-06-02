Learn How To Use Bronzer Without Overdoing It

Using a touch of bronzer becomes especially essential during the warmer months as we find that our pale skin sticks out even more. If you’re not one who tans within minutes of stepping outside, or frankly just doesn’t want to damage your skin in the sun, then learn to take advantage of bronzers.



Annamarie Tendler, makeup artist and The Daily Face blogger, gives us a few tips above for applying bronzer without getting that muddy appearance.