Blow By Blow: Learn How to Get a Voluminous Blowout

As the temperature starts to drop and we begin transitioning into fall, we’ve begun to think about shiny, freshly blown out hair. That being said, we’ve partnered up with the hair styling experts at Frederic Fekkai along with their new blowout collection, to bring you Blow by Blow—a video series telling you how to get your favorite blowout hairstyles.

To begin our blowout series, we wanted to concentrate on big, voluminous hair – we’re talking bouncy, shiny, sexy, hair. With a few key steps from hair expert Amanda Daly, you can learn how to transform your limp locks into bombshell waves. Check out the timelapse video above or read below to find out what steps to take and products to use to get your voluminous blowout look.

Step 1: Spray Fekkai Blowout Primer all over damp hair to protect the hair from the heat and to help improve drying time and frizz.

Step 2: Then, apply a pea size amount of Fekkai Blowout Texturizer, emulsify it in your hands and start applying from the crown of your head, through the roots, and through the ends for maximum volume and texture.

Step 3: Pre-dry your hair focusing on the roots, lifting the roots from the scalp (this is why flipping your head over helps!). Daly emphasized this step as very important, “The more you can pre-dry the better. Brushing your hair pulls out natural volume, so pre-drying keeps that to a minimum.”

Step 4: Smooth out with a brush as you finish drying.

Step 5: While hair is still warm, take big sections into velcro rollers and let cool. This is a good time to do your makeup, while your hair is out of your face.

Step 6: Take the rollers out and shake your hair out. For added texture, you can apply Fekkai Blowout Hair Refresher Dry Shampoo and for hold, use Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray. Have a hard time with the sticky stuff? Expert Daly says, “When applying hairspray, don’t go just around the top of your head, go from underneath because it helps build the texture and volume. Flip your head over and start from there.”

And there you have it, a perfect voluminous blowout ready for any occasion!

Credits:

Robert Greene, Makeup

Amanda Daly, Hair

Madelyn Hayes, Model

Samantha Lim, Production Director

Robert Vasquez, Producer

ROOT Studios, Video Production

For more information about our relationship with Fekkai click here: cmp.ly/3