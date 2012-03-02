Learn How To Rock Barely-There Polish; Goody Launches Dryers

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Goody announced they are branching into the heat styling category, launching a blow dryer and styling iron this month. (WWD)

Ashley Tisdale is the latest to join the round of young celebs in dying their hair pink…we almost can’t keep up anymore. (US Weekly)

Since the barely-there nail color trend doesn’t seem to be going away, learn how to make it work for you. (bellasugar)

Runway looks aren’t actually impossible to take off the streets, and these women show us how to do it. (Total Beauty)

Model Aline Weber shows us how to pair a deep wine red lip with platinum locks on the cover of Elle Brazil. (Design Scene)