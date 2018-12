I know we’ve said it time and time again, but the ponytail is no longer just for the gym. We’re now using this dirty-hair hair style for clean strands too — can you believe it? Whether you want to style your pony to look preppy, sporty or chic the one thing we know for sure is there are numerous ways to dress it up.

Krista Amira Calvo from Sam Brocato salon shows us above how to get a fun, teased pony with a touch of a ’60s, retro look.

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab. Model: Dana Lopez, Ford