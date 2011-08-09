Learn How To Create An Un-Done, Half-Up Hairstyle

Wearing your hair half-up is not an easy style for many of us to pull off. It either ends up looking limp and liftless or a little bit too casual (as in, we’re clearly hiding the fact that we haven’t showered). But, seeing as we’d like to come up with more than one idea for how to wear our strands, revamping the half-up style is a more than welcome move.
Hairstylist Sarah Martineau of Sam Brocato salon shows us how to add both volume and texture to the style in the tutorial above. Flip through to see her tips and try the style yourself!
Photos by Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High, Model: Ksenia, Ford Models
Step 1: Part your hair to create two loose braids on both sides of your head, planning to let the braids criss-cross.
Step 2: Begin braiding, you can do French braids if you choose. What matters is that the braids will come together towards the back of the head.
Step 3: Fasten the braids at the end and repeat on the other side.
Step 4: Take the rest of your hair at the crown of your head and split into horizontal sections from one ear to the other (parellel to the hair line).
Step 5: Working in sections, tease your hair vertically by splitting the main section of hair that you're working with into smaller, vertical sections that are parallel to the sides of your head.
Step 6: With this teased portion of hair twist it from the crown backwards and pin where your braids cross. Maintain the volume but pin it until it feels secure.
Step 7: You can add loose waves to the bottom half of your hair if you desire.