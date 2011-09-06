Learn How to Contour Like the Stars

There is a magical makeup technique that many artists refer to as “contouring,” but not many regular folk know how to actually do. This technique can apparently make your nose look thinner (or smaller!), give you model-worthy cheekbones, and add that perfect touch of highlight.

Jake Bailey, a celebrity and fashion makeup artist to such stars and notables as Katy Perry, Aimee Teegarden and Evan Rachel Wood, teaches us exactly how to contour in the video above. With his tips and product recommendations you’ll be slimming your face and narrowing your cheeks in no time.