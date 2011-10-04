Learn How to Apply Graphic Eyeliner

Eyeliner has always been a makeup staple, but we’ve seen a rampant amount of more graphic liner looks showing up on the runways and red carpets. Since we weren’t sure how to get the look ourselves, we turned to makeup artist Angelique Velez to give us the step-by-step on the look — plus some extra tricks along the way.

Photos: Spencer Wohlrab, Beauty High; Model: Meki, ONE Management