Learn How to Apply a Bold Lip

As we transition into fall, taking care of our skin is clearly a key priority as the weather changes. But another easy way to dress up your look is trying out a crave-worthy bold lip color such as a wine or burgundy hue that we saw trending on the runway this past season.

Although we may be all about the deep shades, getting them to look great on our lips and stay put is another task entirely. We called in celebrity makeup artist to the likes of Blake Lively and Victoria Beckham, Kristofer Buckle, to walk us through the tips of applying a deep lip color. Follow his steps above!