Learn How To Use Hot Rollers

Hot rollers may seem like your grandmother’s beauty tool of choice, but you’d be surprised how they can help you achieve a perfect at-home blowout look without all the fuss. If you operate a round brush as awkwardly as we do, this hot rollers video is the perfect way for you to get a salon-worthy style everyday of the week!

Celebrity hairstylist Wesley O’Meara showed us how to use hot rollers to achieve a perfect “model off-duty” look in the video above. Using a bit of product, a set of hot rollers and a flat, boar bristle brush, O’Meara shows us how to transform your average, flat hair into thick, voluminous locks. Follow his steps, and you too could have totally amazing hair without any of the hassle.