Learn How To Use Hot Rollers

Hot rollers may seem like your grandmother’s beauty tool of choice, but you’d be surprised how they can help you achieve a perfect at-home blowout look without all the fuss. If you operate a round brush as awkwardly as we do, this hot rollers video is the perfect way for you to get a salon-worthy style everyday of the week!

Celebrity hairstylist Wesley O’Meara showed us how to use hot rollers to achieve a perfect “model off-duty” look in the video above. Using a bit of product, a set of hot rollers and a flat, boar bristle brush, O’Meara shows us how to transform your average, flat hair into thick,¬†voluminous¬†locks. Follow his steps, and you too could have totally amazing hair without any of the hassle.