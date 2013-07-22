StyleCaster
Learn How To Get These Fun Plaid Nails

Learn How To Get These Fun Plaid Nails

Katy Parsons

Katy Parsons
Plaid Nail Art

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Nail Art Blogger: Katy Parsons
Location: Boulder, CO
Website: Nailed It

Picnic blankets, cotton button-ups, and capris in Cape Cod, plaid is everywhere in the summer. With all of the jelly polishes out this summer, creating a plaid that you like is both easy and striking!

Plaid Nail Art Tutorial

Photos by Katy Parsons

