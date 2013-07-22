Learn How To Get These Fun Plaid Nails

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Nail Art Blogger: Katy Parsons

Location: Boulder, CO

Website: Nailed It

Picnic blankets, cotton button-ups, and capris in Cape Cod, plaid is everywhere in the summer. With all of the jelly polishes out this summer, creating a plaid that you like is both easy and striking!

Photos by Katy Parsons

More Manicure Month on Beauty High:

WATCH: How to Get Leopard Print Nails

The Best Nail Salons Across the U.S.

Nail It: 101 Seriously Amazing Nail Art Ideas From Pinterest